BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 VINX Corp :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 20,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 25 at 691 yen per share
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kJ9dQV
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility