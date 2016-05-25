PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 23
May 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 Vinx Corp :
* Says it has completed the off-floor distribution of shares on May 25
* Says 20,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 691 yen per share
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XKcMD9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Jazz won auction, awarding it 10 MHZ paired spectrum in 1800 MHZ band for a total consideration of $295 million plus withholding tax of 10 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2qbJU8z) Further company coverage: