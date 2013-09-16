By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Sept 16 Viohalco, Greece's biggest
metals processing group, said on Monday it will move its
headquarters and stock market listing to Belgium, the third big
firm in a year to flee the austerity-hit country for a more
stable, lower-tax jurisdiction.
Viohalco, with sales of 3.3 billion euros ($4.38 billion)
last year, will merge with a Belgian subsidiary whose shares
will trade on the Euronext stock market in Brussels, the company
said in a stock market filing.
"This restructuring aims at strengthening Viohalco's capital
structure (and achieving) a more direct access to international
capital markets," the filing said. The company did not respond
to calls by Reuters for further comment.
Higher taxes imposed as part of Greece's international
bailout have squeezed local companies' profits and weakened
demand. Athens raised the corporate tax rate on undistributed
profit to 26 percent from 20 percent earlier this year.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has promised to
introduce a flat 15 percent corporate tax rate as soon as
lenders allow him to.
But such promises have not prevented Coca Cola Hellenic
, Greece's biggest company, from moving its
base to Switzerland and its main listing to London. Dairy
products maker Fage has also moved its base to Luxembourg
.
Evangelos Mytilineos, chief executive of metals and energy
group Mytilineos, told Reuters last month he was
resisting shareholder pressure to leave the country out of
patriotism.
Viohalco is one of Greece's most historic metals groups. It
accounted alone for about a tenth of total Greek exports before
the country plunged into a debt crisis in 2010.
But the company has produced five consecutive years of net
losses since 2008, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data, hit
by a severe recession which has shaved off about a quarter of
the country's economy.
Viohalco has several subsidiaries listed on the Athens Stock
Exchange, which will be downgraded to emerging market status by
Morgan Stanley in November.
Viohalco's market value of 811 million euros makes it
Greece's 13th biggest company by market capitalisation, with a
weight of 2.5 percent on the benchmark Athens bourse index
.
The company makes 60 percent of its sales to European Union
countries with domestic sales accounting for 14 percent of the
total, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data. About a third of
its sales are aluminium products.
Viohalco shares were down 8.5 percent to 4.08 euros in
Athens on Monday.
($1 = 0.7542 euros)
