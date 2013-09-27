Sept 27 Shares of flash storage provider Violin Memory, backed by Toshiba Corp, fell as much as 20 percent in their market debut.

Violin Memory priced its offering of 18 million shares at $9 each, the mid-point of its proposed price range, raising $162 million.

The company, which has been planning an IPO since 2011, listed JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch as lead underwriters to its offering.

(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)