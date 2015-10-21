BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
MUMBAI Oct 21 American Tower Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a 51 percent controlling stake in Indian mobile mast operator Viom Networks for 76 billion rupees ($1.17 billion).
Viom owns and operates about 42,200 wireless communications towers.
($1 = 65.1262 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Jason Neely)
