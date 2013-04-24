AMSTERDAM, April 24 Dutch meat producer VION
plans to sell its ingredients division, which derives products
such as gelatine from the main meat processing business in a
fresh attempt to cut its debt, the company said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Owned by ZLTO, a Dutch agricultural and horticultural
association, VION made an operating profit of 90.1 million euros
($117 million) on sales of 9.5 billion euros in 2011, the most
recent year for which financial results have been published.
VION Food, the main meat business, has 14,000 employees
while VION Ingredients has 6,000 staff.
Separate financial details for the two businesses are not
disclosed, a spokesman said. He declined to say whether any
advisers or bankers have been appointed to handle the sale.
"The ongoing poor market conditions, particularly in the
European pork sector, have forced the company to make choices,"
VION said, adding that acquisitions and an increase in scale at
VION Food over the past decade, "have not delivered the expected
results".
VION has already sold its food business in Britain and other
non-core operations in an attempt to reduce debt.
The company said in the statement that 2012 had been a tough
year, and that while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) were positive, its recent divestments
"provided insufficient yields to arrive at a substantially
reduced debt position".
"Although the results (for 2012) are yet to be determined
exactly, it is already clear that the impairments amounting to
500 million euros will affect the net result," VION said, adding
that the intended sale of Ingredients was expected to lead to "a
normalised financial position".
($1 = 0.7683 euros)
