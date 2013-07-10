* Bank of America Merrill Lynch advising on sale
* First round bids in auction process due this month
* Bankers prepare up to 1 bln euros of debt to back buyout
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, July 10 A sale of Dutch meat producer
Vion's ingredients division is gathering pace, attracting a long
line up of potential buyers starved of M&A activity so far this
year, banking sources said on Wednesday.
Owned by ZLTO, a Dutch agricultural and horticultural
association, VION is looking to cut debt from a deal which could
fetch between 1.4 billion euros and over 2 billion euros,
bankers said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is running the sale
and first round bids in an auction process are due July 23,
bankers said.
VION has earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of around 200 million euros ($255.72
million).
The sale is attracting a number of trade and private equity
buyers which could submit first round bids including Advent
International, Apax, Bain, BC Partners,
Blackstone, CVC, Cinven and KKR
, bankers added.
All of the buyout houses either declined to comment or were
not immediately available to comment. ZLTO was not immediately
available to comment and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined
to comment.
Vion declined to comment on details of the sale process but
a spokesman said: "There is great interest in our Ingredients
activities, both from business players as well as private
equity. We expect the sales process to be realised by the end of
the year."
CARVE OUT
"This is a business which is being spun out of a food group
and is a classic carve out story. It is a pretty juicy asset for
private equity as there is lot of opportunity to grow the
business through cost cutting measures and by making
acquisitions globally. It is the perfect private equity story,"
one of the bankers said.
Bankers are putting together debt packages to offer to
potential buyers in order to help back a buyout.
Debt could total between 700 million euros to 1 billion
euros and consist of both leveraged loans and high yield bonds
denominated in euros and dollars, bankers said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch could offer a staple
financing, which gives would-be buyers confidence that funds are
available for a deal, bankers added.
VION Ingredients employs 6000 staff and produces gelatine,
proteins and fats from slaughterhouse by-products which are then
sold to the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food, feed, energy and
technology sectors, according to Vion's website.
($1 = 0.7821 euros)
(Editing by David Cowell)