* Advent, CVC, Permira to submit second-round bids
* Trade buyers Saria, Darling International also in hunt
* Bankers prepare approx 1 bln euros of debt to back sale
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, Aug 7 The sale of Dutch meat producer
Vion's ingredients division has attracted a clutch of bidders,
with private equity firms and trade buyers making it through to
the second round of an auction process, banking sources said on
Wednesday.
Owned by ZLTO, a Dutch agricultural and horticultural
association, Vion is looking to cut debt and hired Bank of
America Merrill Lynch to run the sale, which could fetch
between 1.4 billion euros ($1.86 billion) and over 2 billion
euros.
Private equity firms Advent, CVC and Permira are among
bidders to have made it through to the second round of an
auction process due at the end of September, five banking
sources said.
Two of the sources said that trade buyers, Vion Ingredients'
peers German-based Saria and U.S.-based Darling International
, were also potential buyers.
Advent, CVC and Permira declined to comment. Saria and
Darling were not immediately available to comment.
"There has been good interest from potential buyers in the
company. We expect to be able to communicate about the buyer
before the end of the year," Vion spokesman Marc Van Der Lee
said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has put together a financing
package which would be available to the successful bidder, which
give would-be buyers confidence that funds are available to back
a buyout. The package is about five times Vion Ingredients'
approximate 200 million euros earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), three of the banking
sources said.
Financing is expected to include leveraged loans and high
yield bonds, denominated in euros and dollars, they said.
Rival banks are also preparing debt packages to offer
potential buyers of a similar level at around 1 billion euros,
the three sources added.
Vion Ingredients employs 6,000 staff and produces gelatine,
proteins and fats from slaughterhouse by-products which are then
sold to the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food, feed, energy and
technology sectors, according to Vion's website.