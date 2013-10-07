By Claire Ruckin
LONDON Oct 7 U.S.-based food business Darling
International is to buy Dutch meat producer Vion's
ingredients division for 1.6 billion euros ($2.18 billion),
according to a company statement on Monday, in a blow to private
equity firms bidding for the unit.
Darling won a competitive auction to buy the business after
Dutch agricultural and horticultural association ZLTO put the
company up for sale earlier this year.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was hired earlier this
year to advise on the sale of Vion, which had a price tag of 1.4
billion euros to 2 billion euros.
The sale attracted interest from private equity firms
Advent, Apollo, CVC and Permira as well as German trade buyer
Saria and private equity firms.
Darling is financing the transaction through a combination
of bank debt, public debt and equity and was advised by JP
Morgan. JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BMO Capital Markets
provided committed financing to support the deal.
The sale to a strategic trade buyer is a big loss to the
leveraged loan market, which is suffering from a shortage of
loans after low levels of M&A in 2013 to date.
Bankers had been working on debt financings of around 1
billion euros, consisting of leveraged loans and high-yield
bonds in euros and dollars.
The 1 billion euro debt financing was equivalent to around 5
times Vion ingredients' earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 200 million
euros.
Vion Ingredients is headquartered in the Netherlands. It
employs 6,000 staff and produces gelatine, proteins and fats
from slaughterhouse byproducts which are then sold to the
pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food, feed, energy and technology
sectors, according to Vion's website.
The deal is expected to close in January 2014 subject to
regulatory approval.