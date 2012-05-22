MILAN Kazakh billionaire Goga Ashkenazi, best known for her opulent lifestyle and high-society friends, has agreed to buy a majority stake in fashion house Vionnet, the latest acquisition of a European luxury brand by new-money investors.

The London-based entrepreneur with interests in the oil industry will help the house, founded in 1912 by French couturier Madeleine Vionnet, grow in a globalised industry, despite headwinds in Europe, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vionnet, famous for its fluid asymmetric dresses worn by movie stars such as Madonna and Natalie Portman, was relaunched in 2009 by a group of Italian investors led by former Valentino chief Matteo Marzotto.

The company expects revenues of 9.5 million euros in 2012, a drop in the ocean in the multi-billion-dollar luxury industry, but that number is on the rise. Its revenues jumped 40 percent to 7.3 million euros in 2011.

"I believe fashion brands must find a way to fund their growth while respecting their creative process," Marzotto told Reuters.

Vionnet aims to open a monobrand store in Paris after opening its first showroom in Milan this year. Its 1,400-euro dresses are sold in 190 multibrand stores worldwide.

Marzotto, a member of Italy's leading textile family, bought the small French house three years ago, at the peak of the financial crisis, after leading Valentino for two years.

A keen investor, Marzotto said he was committed to the brand, which he will continue to manage with his two Italian partners.

Marzotto said Ashkenazi, also a client of Vionnet, had been looking to invest in a fashion brand.

A succession of investors from fast-growing markets have been snapping up high-end European brands. Chinese YGM Trading Ltd (0375.HK) agreed this month to buy Aquascutum, the failed luxury clothes maker that has dressed royalty and politicians, for 15 million pounds.

In December, Chinese menswear group Trinity Ltd (0891.HK) bought Italian fashion house Cerruti for $70 million.

(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Will Waterman)