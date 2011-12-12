MELBOURNE Dec 13 Australian private equity firm CHAMP has dropped out of the bidding for Australian privately owned pet food manufacturer VIP Petfoods, leaving one other buyout firm in the running, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The family-owned company is likely to fetch more than A$400 million, local media have reported.

"At this stage, CHAMP are no longer involved in the bidding process," a source familiar with the situation said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

The person said CHAMP's decision left only one bidder for VIP Petfoods, rival buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners.

CHAMP declined to comment and Pacific Equity Partners did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)