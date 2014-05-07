(Adds details from filing)
May 7 Viper Energy Partners LP, an affiliate of
oil and gas company Diamondback Energy Inc, filed with
U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an
initial public offering of common stock.
The Midland, Texas-based company, which owns interests in
properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas, said most of its
assets are leased out for operation and development.
Growing oil production from the Permian Basin, stretching
over Texas and New Mexico, has pushed down crude costs in the
region, helping oil refiners boost margins.
Viper Energy said it will use proceeds from the offering to
make a distribution to its current owner, Diamondback.
The master limited partnership (MLP) structure allows
companies to raise money in the stock market while having income
taxed only at the unit holder level, avoiding corporate income
taxes.
Viper Energy reported net income of about $3 million and
royalty income of $15 million since its inception in September
2013 through December 31.
The company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission
in a preliminary prospectus that Barclays was underwriting the
IPO. (r.reuters.com/suj29v)
Viper Energy, which said it intends to list its common units
on the Nasdaq under the symbol "VNOM", did not reveal how many
shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney
Joyce)