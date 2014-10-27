BRIEF-NAV Canada reports March traffic figures
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Virbac SA :
* Agrees to acquire veterinary assets from Eli Lilly in United States
* Says deal is for veterinary products currently marketed by Novartis Animal Health
* Says assets to be acquired are related to two parasiticides for dogs: Sentinel Flavor Tabs and Sentinel Spectrum
* Says deal is subject to approval by Federal Trade Commission and conditioned on closing of acquisition of Novartis Animal Health by Eli Lilly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest - co's lenders under bank syndicated credit facility, subordinated loan extended waiver period from april 21, 2017 to may 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: