BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Jan 5 Virbac SA :
* Announces closing of Sentinel brands family acquisition in United States from Eli Lilly
* Acquisition closed on Jan. 2
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company