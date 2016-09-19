Sept 19 French veterinary pharmaceutical firm Virbac reported a jump in first-half earnings on Monday but trimmed its 2016 revenue growth forecasts due to difficulties in the United States and Chile, as well as a negative currency impact.

The company, which sells drugs for animals in more than 100 countries, is now aiming for organic revenue growth of 4.5-6.5 percent in 2016 compared with a previous target of 7 percent, it said in a statement.

The company's adjusted current operating profit rose 44.8 percent to 39.7 million euros in the first half, helped by an improved performance by its U.S. subsidiary. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by David Clarke)