Dec 15 Virgin America Inc on Tuesday said
it plans to add larger single-aisle planes to its fleet starting
in 2017, which likely will fuel extra flights from coast to
coast in the mainland United States and to Hawaii.
The low-cost carrier said it will lease 10 A321neo planes
from GE Capital Aviation Services, part of the lessor's existing
orderbook from plane maker Airbus Group SE. Virgin
America's Chief Executive David Cush said in an interview this
will increase the airline's available seats by about 20 percent.
