April 30 Budget airline Virgin America Inc is moving to finance five aircraft before interest rates rise, Chief Financial Officer Peter Hunt said in an interview Thursday.

The Burlingame, California-based carrier is just one of many companies that may be looking to borrow before the Federal Reserve hikes rates for the first time since June 2006. The U.S. central bank downgraded its view of the U.S. economy and labor market's strength, suggesting it may wait to raise rates at least until September.

"We've been pressuring our treasurer pretty hard to get this stuff lined up while rates are very low," Hunt said.

The carrier has to finance five Airbus Group NV A320 aircraft scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2016, with a list price this year of $97 million per plane. Airlines typically negotiate discounts, however.

Virgin America recently announced it has financed about 80 percent of the purchase price of five other A320 aircraft scheduled for delivery this year. For these, it will pay a weighted-average interest rate below 5 percent, if fixed at current underlying rates.

The airline leases the remaining 53 aircraft in its fleet. It had an initial public offering in November 2014, and billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson is a part owner via VX Holdings LP.

"This financing was simply not available to us when we were a private company," Chief Executive Officer David Cush said during the same interview.

While even lower interest rates often are available to airlines through enhanced equipment trust certificates (EETCs), in which companies lease planes from a trust of investors, Hunt said EETCs carried additional fees and would require the airline to receive a rating from a rating energy.

"The bank debt market looks more compelling," he said.

Earlier on Thursday the airline announced a first-quarter net profit of $12.8 million, or 29 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of $22.4 million a year earlier. Excluding special items, it earned 24 cents per diluted share.

Analysts on average estimated it would earn 14 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

