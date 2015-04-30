By Jeffrey Dastin
| April 30
April 30 Budget airline Virgin America Inc
is moving to finance five aircraft before interest rates
rise, Chief Financial Officer Peter Hunt said in an interview
Thursday.
The Burlingame, California-based carrier is just one of many
companies that may be looking to borrow before the Federal
Reserve hikes rates for the first time since June 2006. The U.S.
central bank downgraded its view of the U.S. economy and labor
market's strength, suggesting it may wait to raise rates at
least until September.
"We've been pressuring our treasurer pretty hard to get this
stuff lined up while rates are very low," Hunt said.
The carrier has to finance five Airbus Group NV
A320 aircraft scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2016,
with a list price this year of $97 million per plane. Airlines
typically negotiate discounts, however.
Virgin America recently announced it has financed about 80
percent of the purchase price of five other A320 aircraft
scheduled for delivery this year. For these, it will pay a
weighted-average interest rate below 5 percent, if fixed at
current underlying rates.
The airline leases the remaining 53 aircraft in its fleet.
It had an initial public offering in November 2014, and
billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson is a part owner via VX
Holdings LP.
"This financing was simply not available to us when we were
a private company," Chief Executive Officer David Cush said
during the same interview.
While even lower interest rates often are available to
airlines through enhanced equipment trust certificates (EETCs),
in which companies lease planes from a trust of investors, Hunt
said EETCs carried additional fees and would require the airline
to receive a rating from a rating energy.
"The bank debt market looks more compelling," he said.
Earlier on Thursday the airline announced a first-quarter
net profit of $12.8 million, or 29 cents per diluted share,
compared with a loss of $22.4 million a year earlier. Excluding
special items, it earned 24 cents per diluted share.
Analysts on average estimated it would earn 14 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)