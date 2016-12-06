UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
WASHINGTON Dec 6 Alaska Air Group Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc on condition that it scale back its code-sharing with American Airlines Group Inc, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Under the settlement, Alaska and American would be banned from code-sharing on routes where Virgin and American now compete, among others, the department said.
Alaska said in a statement that it was pleased with the approval and plans to close the purchase "in the very near future."
Alaska, which paid a premium of about 86 percent for Virgin, pursued the deal to better compete against Delta Air Lines Inc and American, the company has said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.