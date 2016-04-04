BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Alaska Air Group Inc said on Monday it had agreed to buy Virgin America Inc for $2.6 billion to expand its presence on the U.S. West Coast.
Alaska's offer of $57 per share in cash represents a premium of about 47 percent to Virgin's Friday's close. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial