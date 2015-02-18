Feb 18 Virgin America Inc on Thursday reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit but forecast unit revenue for the current period in line with its industry peers, and its shares rose more than 6 percent.

The low-cost carrier said fourth-quarter net income fell to $3.87 million, or 16 cents per share, from $14.2 million, or $4.57 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding costs from its November initial public offering and other special items, Virgin America earned 71 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 80 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The carrier said it expected its unit revenue to be down 1 percent to up 1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier.

Before earnings season, Wall Street had generally expected U.S. airlines to perform worse than this in the first quarter. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)