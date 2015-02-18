(Changes headline, adds company comment, earnings details and
byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Feb 18 Virgin America Inc on Wednesday
forecast unit revenue for the current period in line with
industry peers but said competition for travelers in New York
and Dallas has heated up.
Shares of the low-cost carrier rose more than 4 percent in
afternoon trading as it projected unit revenue to be down 1
percent to up 1 percent in the first quarter from a year
earlier, despite winter storms that have prompted flight
cancellations throughout the industry.
"That's encouraging," said CRT Capital Group analyst Michael
Derchin.
While revenue grew last quarter 3.4 percent year-over-year,
airline executives said an influx of capacity in New York and
Dallas has squeezed its sales, although its bookings seem to be
better for March and April.
"There's a lot of new capacity, especially with premium
seats," Virgin America's Chief Financial Officer Peter Hunt said
in an interview, noting recent additions in first class by
JetBlue Airways.
Larger airlines have offered free upgrades to premium-class
cabins to fill their planes, a practice that Virgin America does
not do, according to Hunt. Yet the toll on Virgin has been muted
because its premium cabins have fewer seats, Hunt said.
Excluding costs from its November initial public offering
and other special items, Virgin America earned $1.16 per share,
or 71 cents per share on a pro forma basis as if the offering
had occurred prior to the start of the fourth quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting 80 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The airline said it topped expectations
when taking into consideration that several analysts did not
prepare their estimates on a pro forma basis.
Virgin America's fourth-quarter net income fell to $3.87
million from $14.2 million a year earlier.
The Burlingame, California-based company also said it
expected unit costs excluding fuel and profit-sharing to
increase 1 percent to 3 percent in the current quarter and to
grow 4 percent to 6 percent for the full year.
The airline forecast its average fuel expenses to be between
$2.45 and $2.55 per gallon in the first quarter, down from its
earlier outlook of $2.76 - still a worse price than what its
peers are paying, according to Derchin.
Hunt said the airline recorded $13 million last quarter in
losses from fuel hedging, and that hedges covered about
two-thirds of its fuel consumption for the current quarter.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Marguerita Choy)