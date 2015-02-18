(Changes headline, adds company comment, earnings details and byline)

By Jeffrey Dastin

Feb 18 Virgin America Inc on Wednesday forecast unit revenue for the current period in line with industry peers but said competition for travelers in New York and Dallas has heated up.

Shares of the low-cost carrier rose more than 4 percent in afternoon trading as it projected unit revenue to be down 1 percent to up 1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, despite winter storms that have prompted flight cancellations throughout the industry.

"That's encouraging," said CRT Capital Group analyst Michael Derchin.

While revenue grew last quarter 3.4 percent year-over-year, airline executives said an influx of capacity in New York and Dallas has squeezed its sales, although its bookings seem to be better for March and April.

"There's a lot of new capacity, especially with premium seats," Virgin America's Chief Financial Officer Peter Hunt said in an interview, noting recent additions in first class by JetBlue Airways.

Larger airlines have offered free upgrades to premium-class cabins to fill their planes, a practice that Virgin America does not do, according to Hunt. Yet the toll on Virgin has been muted because its premium cabins have fewer seats, Hunt said.

Excluding costs from its November initial public offering and other special items, Virgin America earned $1.16 per share, or 71 cents per share on a pro forma basis as if the offering had occurred prior to the start of the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting 80 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The airline said it topped expectations when taking into consideration that several analysts did not prepare their estimates on a pro forma basis.

Virgin America's fourth-quarter net income fell to $3.87 million from $14.2 million a year earlier.

The Burlingame, California-based company also said it expected unit costs excluding fuel and profit-sharing to increase 1 percent to 3 percent in the current quarter and to grow 4 percent to 6 percent for the full year.

The airline forecast its average fuel expenses to be between $2.45 and $2.55 per gallon in the first quarter, down from its earlier outlook of $2.76 - still a worse price than what its peers are paying, according to Derchin.

Hunt said the airline recorded $13 million last quarter in losses from fuel hedging, and that hedges covered about two-thirds of its fuel consumption for the current quarter. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Marguerita Choy)