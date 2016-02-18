Feb 18 Virgin America Inc on Thursday
reported a higher fourth-quarter profit that met analysts'
estimates amid lower fuel costs, and said it expects passenger
unit revenue to continue to decline in the first quarter.
The Burlingame, California-based airline earned $190.9
million in the quarter.
Excluding special items such as a non-cash gain tied to a
tax valuation allowance, income jumped 90 percent from a year
ago to $53.6 million, or $1.20 a share. Analysts on average also
expected earnings per share of $1.20, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The budget airline forecast that passenger unit revenue,
which compares ticket sales to flight capacity, will decline
between 3 percent and 5 percent in the first quarter from a year
ago.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)