Feb 18 Virgin America Inc on Thursday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit that met analysts' estimates amid lower fuel costs, and said it expects passenger unit revenue to continue to decline in the first quarter.

The Burlingame, California-based airline earned $190.9 million in the quarter.

Excluding special items such as a non-cash gain tied to a tax valuation allowance, income jumped 90 percent from a year ago to $53.6 million, or $1.20 a share. Analysts on average also expected earnings per share of $1.20, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The budget airline forecast that passenger unit revenue, which compares ticket sales to flight capacity, will decline between 3 percent and 5 percent in the first quarter from a year ago. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)