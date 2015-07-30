July 30 Virgin America Inc, a low-cost
airline partly owned by Richard Branson, reported a 76 percent
jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher U.S. travel and lower
fuel costs.
The company's net income rose to $65 million in the second
quarter ended June 30, from $37 million a year earlier.
However, earnings per share fell to $1.47 from $11.92 due to
a higher number of shares outstanding in the latest quarter.
Total operating revenue rose 0.5 percent to $400.9 million.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)