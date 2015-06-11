By Joseph White
| DETROIT - June 11
DETROIT - June 11 Virgin Atlantic plans
to decide within six months on how to replace seven Boeing 747s
it flies from London's Gatwick airport, and could expand its
overall fleet in the process, the British airline's chief
executive said Thursday.
"The options we are most serious about are the (Airbus
) A350, the (Boeing ) 787-10 and 777-300ER jets.
Those are the aircraft we are most likely to choose," CEO Craig
Kreeger said in an interview ahead of the airline's formal
launch of service between London and Detroit.
When Virgin Atlantic decides, he said, the order "will be
replacement, plus."
Kreeger told a conference in November that Virgin would
decide on the fleet plan within the next nine months, implying a
decision by the end of August.
Virgin Atlantic has 39 planes, and is renewing its fleet
after returning to profitability last year. Virgin has ordered
17 Boeing 787s as part of that process.
Virgin is still deferring a decision on whether to take six
Airbus A380 jumbo jets, Kreeger said.
"We have not yet concluded that we have enough markets that
are big enough to make the A380 make sense," Kreeger said.
Virgin is discussing options with Airbus, and will continue to
evaluate the A380 order.
Virgin's service to Detroit is part of a broader expansion
of the airline's trans-Atlantic service in collaboration with
U.S. airline Delta Air Lines, which owns a 49 percent stake.
Virgin has shifted more planes to trans-Atlantic routes this
year after shutting down service to certain other destinations,
including Mumbai, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Capetown,
South Africa.
The expansion of capacity between Britain and the United
States is putting pressure on yields: revenue per passenger per
mile flown, Kreeger said. Overall, he said, the shift is good
for Virgin because the trans-Atlantic flights replace service to
markets "where we are doing very poorly."
Kreeger said Virgin is "very confident" that it can compete
with IAG, the owner of British Airways, if IAG gains
control of Irish carrier Aer Lingus.. However,
Kreeger said Virgin "would encourage the EU" to assure that
Virgin can continue to stream passengers from Aer Lingus flights
on a low cost, easy connection basis.
(Reporting By Joseph White; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)