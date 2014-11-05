LONDON Nov 5 Virgin Atlantic is likely to make
a decision in the next five to nine months over which type of
jets will replace its fleet of seven Boeing 747s based at
London's Gatwick Airport, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
UK-based Virgin Atlantic, which is 51 percent owned by its
British billionaire founder Richard Branson and 49 percent owned
by U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines, said it was looking at
options as the leases on those 747 planes expire in 2019.
"We'll probably make that decision in the next five to nine
months," Chief Executive Craig Kreeger said at a travel
conference in London.
"There are aircraft that could be good candidates ... like
an Airbus A350 or more Boeing 787s or I suppose
the Boeing 777. Those would be the three most likely scenarios."
The airline's 747s at Gatwick primarily serve leisure
routes.
Earlier this year Virgin received its first 787-9, known as
the Dreamliner jet, for use on routes which fly out of its base
at London's Heathrow airport. It has 21 on order and they will
phase out less fuel-efficient jets such as the 747.
Virgin Atlantic also has an option to order six Airbus A380
superjumbos, but Kreeger said it was unlikely the company would
proceed with those.
"Having those options in the event that the world changes
and it makes sense to take the A380, is always something nice to
have," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Pravin Char)