LONDON Nov 5 Virgin Atlantic is likely to make a decision in the next five to nine months over which type of jets will replace its fleet of seven Boeing 747s based at London's Gatwick Airport, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

UK-based Virgin Atlantic, which is 51 percent owned by its British billionaire founder Richard Branson and 49 percent owned by U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines, said it was looking at options as the leases on those 747 planes expire in 2019.

"We'll probably make that decision in the next five to nine months," Chief Executive Craig Kreeger said at a travel conference in London.

"There are aircraft that could be good candidates ... like an Airbus A350 or more Boeing 787s or I suppose the Boeing 777. Those would be the three most likely scenarios."

The airline's 747s at Gatwick primarily serve leisure routes.

Earlier this year Virgin received its first 787-9, known as the Dreamliner jet, for use on routes which fly out of its base at London's Heathrow airport. It has 21 on order and they will phase out less fuel-efficient jets such as the 747.

Virgin Atlantic also has an option to order six Airbus A380 superjumbos, but Kreeger said it was unlikely the company would proceed with those.

"Having those options in the event that the world changes and it makes sense to take the A380, is always something nice to have," he said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Pravin Char)