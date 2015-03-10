* Underlying 2014 profit 14.4 mln stg vs loss in 2013 of 51
mln Oil price makes decision on replacing seven Boeing 747s
less urgent
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, March 10 More customers on transatlantic
routes, new planes and lower fuel costs mean British airline
Virgin Atlantic is expecting a significant boost to
earnings in 2015 after reporting its first profit for four years
in 2014, its chief executive said.
The 30-year-old airline, which is owned by its British
billionaire founder Richard Branson, with 51 percent, and U.S.
carrier Delta Air Lines, is in the throes of a two-year
turnaround plan which includes shutting its Little Red domestic
airline to concentrate on long-haul.
It has also put a new emphasis on transatlantic routes since
Delta bought its stake from Singapore Airlines for
$360 million in 2013.
Virgin and Delta launched a joint venture partnership on
transatlantic services at the beginning of last year.
Chief Executive Craig Kreeger said the joint venture added
over 10 million pounds to its bottom line in 2014 and that it
also saw a boost from cost controls and some help from lower
fuel prices.
In total the airline made a pre-tax, pre-exceptionals profit
of 14.4 million pounds ($21.8 million) in 2014 compared to a
loss of 51 million in 2013.
Virgin is increasing its transatlantic flights while cutting
back on some routes elsewhere and is renewing its fleet with
more fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliners. It expects to
be flying eight of the jets by the end of this year.
"We believe this company has so much upside in front of us
with the Delta joint venture and the new fleet," Kreeger told
Reuters, adding that it expected underlying profits to be back
by 2018 above its last record high set in 1999 of 99 million
pounds.
Falling fuel prices also mean Virgin Atlantic has delayed a
decision on replacing the seven Boeing 747s it currently has
stationed at London Gatwick airport, Kreeger said.
"The 747s are a good aeroplane for us even with oil at $100
(a barrel) but they're a really good plane at $60," he said,
adding a decision would be made within the next six months.
Kreeger said the strong dollar could mean fewer Britons
travelling to the United States this year but that would likely
be offset by increased numbers of Americans flying the other
way.
($1 = 0.6621 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young in London; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)