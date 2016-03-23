LONDON, March 23 British-based airline Virgin
Atlantic said annual profit almost doubled in 2015, and
was set to grow significantly in 2016 as its fuel hedges unwind,
enabling it to fully benefit from the lower oil price.
The airline, 51 percent-owned by its billionaire founder
Richard Branson and 49 percent-owned by U.S. carrier Delta Air
Lines, posted annual pretax profit of 22.5 million
pounds ($31.93 million) in 2015, compared to the 12.4 million
pounds it made in 2014.
For this year, Virgin Atlantic said profits would grow
significantly as fuel hedges unwind, producing noticeable
savings.
While the airline was helped by a 34 percent fall in the
crude price last year, that benefit was limited by hedging
losses which amounted to 198 million pounds, it said.
Virgin also said it was helped by the growth of its joint
venture partnership with Delta on transatlantic services.
($1 = 0.7048 pounds)
