SYDNEY, Feb 11 Australian airline Virgin
Australia Holdings Ltd on Thursday said it swung to a
half-year profit as it cut costs and attracted more big-spending
corporate passengers, while it forecast a return to
profitability for the full year.
The airline, which competes domestically with Qantas Airways
Ltd, posted a net profit of A$45.7 million ($32.4
million) for the six months to Dec. 31, up from a net loss of
A$53.1 million in the prior first half.
"All fundamental business metrics are in place for the group
to report a profit for the 2016 financial year," Virgin Chief
Executive Officer John Borghetti said in a statement, a forecast
of improvement over two previous years of net losses.
The two Australian carriers have been curbing spending and
refraining from fare cuts to rebuild earnings after a price war
saw them rack up billions of dollars of collective losses.
Virgin has also been building up its loyalty scheme, which
grew pre-tax earnings to A$70.8 million for the half, from
A$45.2 million the previous year.
Budget airline Tigerair, which Virgin bought from
Singapore-listed Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd in 2014,
delivered pre-tax earnings of A$13.9 million, up from A$1.6
million, in its best half-yearly result since commencing
operations, Virgin said.
Airlines are among the few sectors to benefit from a low oil
price, and Virgin said it cut "fuel and oil" expenses 8.6
percent to A$561.1 million in the half year, while revenue rose
11.8 percent to A$2.7 billion.
The company did not declare an interim dividend, as per the
prior corresponding period.
Virgin shares rose 4.3 percent on Wednesday while the
broader market fell.
($1 = 1.4104 Australian dollars)
