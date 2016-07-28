(Recasts on FY result)
SYDNEY, July 28 Australia's No. 2 airline Virgin
Australia Ltd said on Thursday its full-year net loss
more than doubled from a year ago, hurt by the one-off costs of
a restructure to cut capacity amid stiff competition.
Sydney-listed Virgin posted a net loss of A$224.7 million
($169 million) for the year to June 30, compared with a A$93.8
million loss in 2014/15.
The Richard Branson-backed airline, which competes with
larger Qantas Airways Ltd, is cutting capacity, taking
on a new major shareholder, eyeing flights to China and seeking
to raise capital to help shore up its margins.
Its fourth-quarter and annual results released on Thursday
included previously announced charges related to efficiency
initiatives "with a focus on the simplification of the group's
fleet through the removal of surplus" capacity and aircraft.
Without the one-off charges, Virgin said, annual pre-tax
profit was $41 million, better than the previous year's A$49
million pre-tax loss and within guidance it gave this month of
posting underlying profit between A$30 million and A$60 million.
"The group improved its underlying performance, passenger
numbers and load factors in the fourth quarter in a challenging
operating environment," chief executive John Borghetti said in a
statement.
"During the quarter, the group took action in response to
operating conditions through strategic capacity reductions in
line with demand."
In the fourth quarter, Virgin said it slashed international
seating capacity by 18.2 percent, while it cut domestic seating
capacity by 2 percent.
The company is scheduled to publish detailed full year
results on Aug. 5.
Virgin shares were trading steady while the overall market
was up 0.3 percent.
($1 = 1.3294 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)