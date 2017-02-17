* H1 underlying pretax profit falls 48 pct
* Defers 5-10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft -source
* Plans to launch flights to Hong Kong mid-year
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, Feb 17 Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd
on Friday said it would defer the delivery of new
Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft for at least a year as it
continues to battle against tough demand conditions in the
domestic aviation market.
Virgin Chief Executive John Borghetti said the capital cost
of buying the new aircraft for Australia's second-largest
airline "far outweighs" savings on offer from operating more
fuel-efficient planes given the oil price was relatively low.
"The fuel business case isn't as good as it was," he told
Reuters in a phone interview after the airline reported a 48
percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax earnings to A$42.3
million ($32.56 million). "On balance we can push these back."
Borghetti declined to say how many 737 MAX deliveries would
be affected, but a person with knowledge of the situation told
Reuters it was between five and 10 aircraft. Borghetti did not
rule out a further deferral, depending on market conditions.
Virgin is the latest customer of the U.S. based aircraft
manufacturer to defer deliveries at a time when orders for
Boeing and rival Airbus Group SE have slowed globally
due to weakening economies and relatively low oil prices.
Australia's domestic aviation market, dominated by Virgin
and its larger rival Qantas Airways Ltd, has been
subdued for the past year due to weak demand for flying from
corporate customers, including mining companies, as well as
government travellers.
Virgin said domestic yields, a proxy for average fare
prices, had fallen by 5.6 percent in the first half of the
financial year, although Borghetti said booking trends had
improved in the last few weeks in a positive sign.
"I would like to think it would improve in the second half
of this calendar year but who knows?" Borghetti said of the
outlook. "At some point you have got to believe the market has
got to come back."
Virgin on Friday separately said it planned to launch
flights between Australia and Hong Kong in the middle of this
year as part of a proposed alliance with shareholder HNA
Aviation and affiliated carriers Hong Kong Airlines and Hong
Kong Express.
Borghetti declined to disclose the departure city for the
flight, which could compete against non-stop flights to Hong
Kong flown by Qantas and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.
He said Virgin also planned to fly to Beijing and Shanghai in
the future, but that would depend on the availability of airport
slots.
($1 = 1.2990 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Louise Ireland and Lisa
Shumaker)