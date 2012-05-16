May 15 Some passengers on Virgin Atlantic
flights can now call home from the air.
The airline announced on Tuesday it is providing travelers
with a new cellphone service to make and receive phone calls
from 35,000 feet (10,670 meters) in the air.
The service will allow passengers to send and receive text
messages, emails and access the Internet on Virgin Atlantic's
new Airbus A330-300 planes flying between London and New York.
The in-flight service is targeting business travelers and
will be available in all cabins, although limited to six users
at a time.
"The service is intended for use in exceptional situations,
when passengers need to send an SMS, make a quick call, or
access an email on a Blackberry," a company statement said.
Virgin Atlantic said it has been testing the service, called
AeroMobile, over the last few months. The airline expects it
will be available on nearly 20 Virgin Atlantic aircraft by the
end of 2012.
It can be used by customers of networks provided by
Telefonica's O2 and Vodafone.
The cellphone service, however, will not be accessible
during the entire flight. It cannot be used during take-off or
landing and will be shut off approximately 250 miles (400
km)from U.S. airspace.