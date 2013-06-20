BRUSSELS, June 20 The European Commission has
cleared Delta Air Lines to buy a 49 percent stake in
British airline Virgin Atlantic, the European Union's
competition watchdog said on Thursday.
The Commission said it was not concerned about the
transaction because the companies would continue to face
competition, especially from British Airways and
American Airlines.
Delta announced the purchase in December, saying the move
would allow the U.S. carrier to expand its access to London's
Heathrow Airport.
Reuters reported on June 10 that Delta would receive
unconditional clearance for the purchase.