LONDON, Sept 23 British airline Virgin Atlantic
and U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines on Monday said
their joint venture on routes between North America and Britain
had been approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation
(DOT).
In their filing to the DOT, Delta and Virgin Atlantic argued
that some 60 percent of the slots at London's Heathrow airport
are controlled by IAG's British Airways and its
partners and that Virgin-Delta should be allowed to compete on
transatlantic routes.
Late last year Delta agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in
Virgin Atlantic, creating a joint venture that would expand
Delta's access to London's Heathrow Airport and increase
competition in the lucrative transatlantic market.
From next March the two airlines will operate a total of 32
daily nonstop flights between North America and Britain, of
which 24 flights will operate between London Heathrow and
popular U.S. destinations such as Los Angeles, San Francisco,
Atlanta and Washington.