DETROIT, March 19 Billionaire entrepreneur
Richard Branson's Virgin Group may take on Tesla Motors Inc
and other companies in developing electric cars,
Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
Branson, whose empire ranges from airlines to music stores,
mobile phones and spaceships, said electric cars may be next.
"We have teams of people working on electric cars," Branson
told Bloomberg TV in Miami where his Virgin Racing team competed
in the all-electric Formula E race that involves battery-powered
cars. "So you never know, you may find Virgin competing with the
Tesla in the car business as we do in the space business. We
will see what happens."
Branson's Virgin Galactic is a commercial spaceflight
company that competes with SpaceX, which was founded by Tesla
CEO Elon Musk.
Virgin group spokesman Nick Fox declined to comment.
In addition to Tesla, most of the world's automakers sell or
are developing electric cars. There are also signs Apple Inc
may be working on an electric car and Google Inc
is developing a car that can drive itself.
However, broader acceptance of electric cars has been held
back by the premium consumers must pay for the technology and
consumer fears about all-electric driving range.
Branson told Bloomberg TV, "Tesla is as sexy as any other
car on the road today."
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Christian
Plumb)