(Corrects jobless rate to close to a 15-year high, from 13-year
high in second paragraph)
* Plan is first step towards court-ordered restructuring
* Retail chain employs 1,000 staff in France
* The latest sign of industry woes
By Dominique Vidalon and Noëlle Mennella
PARIS, Jan 4 Books-to-music retailer Virgin
Megastore's French operation plans to declare itself insolvent
next week, the latest victim of an industry-wide slump in CD and
DVD sales as consumers download more film and music online.
The plan comes as high street woes intensify in the euro
zone's second-biggest economy, where the jobless rate is close
to a 15-year high and where shoppers are reining in spending.
Virgin Megastore France, which employs 1,000 people, will
unveil a plan to file for payments suspension at a meeting of
staff representatives on Jan. 7, a company spokeswoman said on
Friday.
The French division has been in the red throughout the past
four years and piled up an estimated debt of 22 million euros
($28.8 million).
Filing to suspend payments is the first step towards a
court-ordered company restructuring in France.
Virgin France, which is no longer in the hands of
billionaire founder Richard Branson, is not the only music
retailer suffering from the industry slump.
Its chief domestic rival, Fnac, is being spun off by parent
group PPR and has sold its Italian
businesses.
In Britain, HMV last month said that it had "12
critical days" to pull in Christmas sales and help to avoid a
likely breach of its banking agreements at the end of
January.
Virgin France is currently owned by private equity firm
Butler Capital Partners, which bought a majority stake in 2007
from French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere, which
had bought the chain from Branson in 2001.
The group, which operates 26 Virgin-branded stores in
France, including a flagship operation on the Champs-Elysees in
Paris, generates sales of nearly 300 million euros.
High rental costs in high-profile locations in city centres
and falling CD and DVD sales amid competition from rising film
and music downloads, as well as a recent drop in book sales,
were mostly to blame for the group's financial problems, the
spokeswoman said.
Workers at the Champs-Elysees store, which opened in 1988,
went on strike on Dec. 29 to protest against plans by management
to terminate the lease at the high-profile premises.
($1 = 0.7636 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)