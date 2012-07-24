LONDON, July 24 Virgin Media posted a 5
percent jump in second quarter operating cash flow on Tuesday,
as the increased monthly payments from existing customers made
up for the 14,700 who dropped the service in the second quarter.
Virgin, which provides broadband, TV and telephony services,
has been bosted since the start of the financial year by the
high-profile ad campaign fronted by Usain Bolt, the face of the
London Olympics.
But overall customer numbers slipped in the seasonally-low
three months to June, slightly worse than the expectations
provided by the company for a loss of 13,000.
Demand for superfast broadband was strong in the quarter,
while sales of the connected TV service TiVo also performed well
in the period, with it expecting to reach 1 million customers
this week.
The operational performance, with the average revenue per
user up 3.1 percent to 48.82 pounds, helped lift the group's
sales and operational cash flow to 412 million pounds ($639.06
million) in the quarter.
Much likes its rival BSkyB, the cable operator has
had to focus on selling more products to existing customers and
attracting perhaps fewer but more valuable users than growing
its base for the sake of it.