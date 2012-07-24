LONDON, July 24 Virgin Media posted a 5 percent jump in second quarter operating cash flow on Tuesday, as the increased monthly payments from existing customers made up for the 14,700 who dropped the service in the second quarter.

Virgin, which provides broadband, TV and telephony services, has been bosted since the start of the financial year by the high-profile ad campaign fronted by Usain Bolt, the face of the London Olympics.

But overall customer numbers slipped in the seasonally-low three months to June, slightly worse than the expectations provided by the company for a loss of 13,000.

Demand for superfast broadband was strong in the quarter, while sales of the connected TV service TiVo also performed well in the period, with it expecting to reach 1 million customers this week.

The operational performance, with the average revenue per user up 3.1 percent to 48.82 pounds, helped lift the group's sales and operational cash flow to 412 million pounds ($639.06 million) in the quarter.

Much likes its rival BSkyB, the cable operator has had to focus on selling more products to existing customers and attracting perhaps fewer but more valuable users than growing its base for the sake of it.