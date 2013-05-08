By Kate Holton and Paul Sandle
LONDON May 8 Tom Mockridge, who worked closely
with Rupert Murdoch in more than 20 years at News Corp,
is to take over at Virgin Media, pitting the two men
against each other in a battle for British pay-TV viewers.
Mockridge will take his in-depth knowledge of Europe's media
market to work with Murdoch's veteran American rival John Malone
just five months after the New Zealander walked out of News Corp
in frustration at being passed over for a top job in New York.
Speaking to Reuters, however, he played down any industry
chatter of boardroom betrayal or a thirst for personal revenge.
"I have 22 years of experience in News Corp, across multiple
markets, but it's not like I'm taking a box of secrets out from
News International that is going to be relevant here," he said.
"Frankly I've got a lot to learn and absorb."
Mockridge, 57, ran News International, the British newspaper
unit, for 18 months after Murdoch protegee Rebekah Brooks quit
when the News of the World was hit by scandal in 2011 over its
hacking of the voicemails of celebrities and crime victims.
He previously led the Italian pay-TV operation Sky Italia.
Mockridge will take over as chief executive of Virgin Media
once Malone's cable firm Liberty Global completes a
$15.75-billion purchase - one of several deals this year for
Malone as he tries to consolidate cable operators across Europe.
One former colleague said Mockridge felt hard done by at
News Corp after he had uprooted his Italian family to act as a
troubleshooter for Murdoch in London and had steered News
International through a storm of outrage: "Many thought he would
probably get something in return," the former colleague said.
He resigned abruptly in December when he was not offered the
chief executive role at the new publishing division that will
emerge from a forthcoming split of News Corp. Mockridge made
little secret of the disappointment that prompted his departure.
LIBERTY GLOBAL
A newspaper reporter in his youth, he had made his name as a
key executive and loyal lieutenant to the Australian-born
Murdoch in a series of jobs around the world, most notably in
Europe where Malone is now expanding his Liberty Global group.
From newspapers in New Zealand and Australia he worked on
pay-TV channels in Australia, Germany and most notably in Italy,
where he was chief executive of Sky Italia from 2003 to 2011.
"We wanted to strengthen the pool of talent and Tom's
experience throughout multiple markets, whether it's Italy or
Germany or other markets where we operate, will be valuable,"
Mike Fries, chief executive of Liberty Global, told Reuters.
Malone has been called simply "The Cable Guy" by Americans,
though Vice President Al Gore likened him to Darth Vader for his
ruthless consolidation of the industry. He notably clashed with
Murdoch a decade ago, building a stake in News Corp for a time
during a tussle for control of a U.S. satellite broadcaster.
Mockridge was known by staff at News International as an
unemotional straight-talker who avoided media attention courted
by his predecessor Brooks, a former star editor of Murdoch's
tabloid titles. He was also the chief executive of European
Television at News Corp and sat on the board of the satellite
group BSkyB, which dominates the British pay-TV market
with 10.7 million homes and is 39-percent owned by News Corp.
"Tom Mockridge is somebody with immense background
experience in pay-TV, and European pay-TV through Sky Italia,
and he obviously knows News Corp extremely well," industry
analyst Toby Syfret of Enders said. "He has a reputation for
being very direct and he has a clear vision."
Mockridge's first challenge will be to get his head around
the changing dynamics of the British television market as it is
shaken up by telecoms group BT and its acquisition of the
rights to show Premier League soccer from next season.
After engaging in a costly row with BSkyB over the right to
show certain content in 2007, New York-listed Virgin Media has
withdrawn from that part of the business and now focuses on
providing superfast broadband Internet and a programme discovery
system to help consumers find television content.
BT is using its BT Vision television product to sign up more
customers to its faster broadband offering, putting it in direct
competition with Virgin Media, which licenses its brand from
Richard Branson's Virgin Group, a 3-percent shareholder.
Virgin Media's approach has paid off, helping it restructure
debt and steadily increase customer numbers and the average
amount they pay. It had 4.3 million broadband customers by the
end of March, and 3.8 million television customers.