LONDON Dec 1 British bank Virgin Money has
purchased credit card balances worth 363 million pounds ($570
million) from Bank of America-owned MBNA, expanding its
credit card business.
Virgin, which listed on the London Stock Exchange last month
and is looking to challenge Britain's biggest lenders, acquired
a credit card portfolio worth 1 billion pounds from MBNA in
January last year.
"Our credit card business complements our existing mortgages
and savings business and represents another significant step in
growing our bank," said Chief Executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia.
(1 US dollar = 0.6364 British pound)
