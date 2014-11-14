Nov 14 Toscafund, an investment manager that has
a large stake in rival bank Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L), is among a
group of blue-chip backers that bought shares in Virgin Money
ahead of its initial public offering in London on
Thursday, Sky News reported.
Others include Fidelity Investments , Henderson, Kames
Capital, M&G Investments and Standard Life Investments, Sky
said, citing institutional shareholder sources. (bit.ly/1qGl7CE)
Virgin Money made a lukewarm stock market debut on Thursday
with a sale that netted 140 million pounds ($221 million) for
its billionaire backers, marking a muted end to a roller coaster
year for European listings.
Virgin Money and Toscafund were not immediately available
for comment outside regular business hours.
New British bank Aldermore cancelled plans for a stock
market listing last month, blaming sliding equity markets.
(1 US dollar = 0.6376 British pound)
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie
Adler)