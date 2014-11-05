LONDON Nov 5 UK lender Virgin Money will open the book on its initial share sale at a price of between 283 pence and 333 pence a share, valuing the company at between 1.25 billion pounds and 1.45 billion pounds, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The company, backed by billionaires Richard Branson and Wilbur Ross, is seeking to raise 150 million pounds ($239 million) from the initial public offering, which was originally expected to value the firm at 1.5 billion to 2 billion pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6267 British pound) (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Carmel Crimmins and Susan thomas)