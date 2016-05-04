LONDON May 4 British challenger bank Virgin Money Holdings Plc said gross mortgage lending jumped 30 percent to 2.1 billion pounds in the first quarter, winning a 3.4 percent share of the UK mortgage market.

The bank, which listed on London's main market in 2014, said it expected gross lending volumes to increase year-on-year in 2016 and expected to achieve a net interest margin of about 160 basis points for 2016. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, editing by Sinead Cruise)