BRIEF-Travelers Companies files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes
LONDON May 4 British challenger bank Virgin Money Holdings Plc said gross mortgage lending jumped 30 percent to 2.1 billion pounds in the first quarter, winning a 3.4 percent share of the UK mortgage market.
The bank, which listed on London's main market in 2014, said it expected gross lending volumes to increase year-on-year in 2016 and expected to achieve a net interest margin of about 160 basis points for 2016. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting