July 26 Virgin Money Holdings has shelved
plans to enter the lending market for small and medium-sized
businesses due to uncertain face of the UK economy and outlook
for firms after Britain voted to leave the EU, the lender's head
told Reuters.
Virgin Money, one of the largest and most diversified of the
so-called British challenger banks, would instead expand the
coverage of its online bank to help it perform better in
uncertain conditions following Brexit, Chief Executive
Jayne-Anne Gadhia told Reuters.
"From our perspective, although we do not expect gloom and
doom, the future is more uncertain for the economy and for
businesses in general, so we think the time isn't particularly
right for us to get involved in this new asset class," Gadhia
said.
The company said it would also pay close attention to cost
management as interest rates were expected to stay low for
longer after the referendum -- an outcome which could put
pressure on banks' financial performance and net interest
margins.
"We would think much harder about additional recruitment and
probably slow down new recruitment because we're really focused
on building the business we've got today rather than developing
new product lines," Gadhia said.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, editing by Louise
Heavens)