BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 British lender Virgin Money Holdings Plc reported a 19 percent jump in gross mortgage lending for the first nine months of the year to 6.5 billion pounds ($7.94 billion), representing a 3.6 percent share of the UK mortgage market.
The bank, which listed on London's main market in 2014, said customer demand continued to be strong after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, with no evidence of material changes in behaviour. ($1 = 0.8181 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.