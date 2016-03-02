March 2 British lender Virgin Money Holdings Plc
said its full-year underlying pretax profit rose 53
percent, helped by growth in the bank's core mortgages, savings
and credit card businesses which outpaced the market.
The bank, which listed on London's main market in 2014, said
it would increase credit card balances to at least 3 billion
pounds ($4 billion) by the end of 2017, a year earlier than it
anticipated.
Underlying pretax profit rose to 160.3 million pounds for
the year ended Dec. 31 from 104.8 million pounds a year earlier.
Underlying net interest margin increased to 165 basis points
from 150 basis points in 2014.
($1 = 0.7161 pounds)
