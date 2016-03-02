* Shares rise as much as 10.51 pct
* FY gross gross mortgage lending rises 29 pct
* Sees rise in credit card balances to at least 3 bln stg by
2017 end
(Adds details, CEO and analyst comments, share movement)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
March 2 British lender Virgin Money Holdings Plc
said its full-year underlying pretax profit rose 53
percent, helped by growth in its core mortgages, savings and
credit card businesses which outpaced the market.
Shares in the FTSE 250 Midcap company, which rose as
much as 10.51 percent on Wednesday, were up 7.23 percent at
364.5 pence at 1013 GMT.
The bank, which listed on London's main market in 2014, said
it would increase credit card balances to at least 3 billion
pounds ($4 billion) by the end of 2017, a year earlier than it
anticipated. Credit card balances rose 44 percent to 1.6 billion
pounds during 2015.
Underlying pretax profit rose to 160.3 million pounds for
the year ended Dec. 31 from 104.8 million pounds a year earlier.
"After a miserable FTSE100 bank results season in which
every large bank missed market expectations, here come the UK
"challenger banks"! Today's Virgin Money results (once again)
represent material outperformance vs consensus expectations,"
Investec analyst Ian Gordon wrote in a note.
Virgin Money, which is one of the bigger "challenger" banks
in Britain, said gross mortgage lending rose 29 percent to 7.5
billion pounds in the year. The British housing market had been
buoyant in 2015.
The bank recommended a final dividend of 3.1 pence per
share, taking the total for the year to 4.5 pence per share.
Virgin Money said it was aware of the risks related to the
impending UK referendum on EU membership, the uncertain outlook
on interest rates, and the recent market turbulence caused by
the slowdown in emerging markets and falling commodity prices.
Britain will hold a referendum on its EU membership on June
23 and the possibility of "Brexit" has kept the sterling near a
seven-year low against the dollar.
PRICE OF BREXIT
Chief Executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia said the bank was aligned
with UK economy and if Britain was to stay in or exit the EU,
Virgin Money would perform based on the impact a potential
Brexit would have on the UK economy as a whole.
Gadhia, the first female CEO of a listed British bank,
added that if there was to be a "Brexit", the issue would be the
likelihood of increased prices in consumer finance, mortgages
and credit, and therefore financial products because of the
uncertainty in the market and the potential impact on sterling.
"I would see that prices would probably increase and we
would follow the market in pricing accordingly." Gadhia said.
($1 = 0.7161 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)