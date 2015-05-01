May 1 New British bank Virgin Money Holdings
(UK) Plc said gross mortgage lending jumped 34 percent in
the first quarter, winning 3.6 percent share in the UK mortgage
market.
The Newcastle-based lender said it had started the second
quarter with a strong mortgage pipeline, and continued to expect
to achieve a net interest margin of up to 160 basis points for
2015.
Gross mortgage lending rose to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.46
billion), while net mortgage lending increased 82 percent during
January-March to 664 million pounds.
Virgin Money's gross mortgage lending share is based on Bank
of England data for January and February 2015 and the Council of
Mortgage Lenders estimate for March 2015.
($1 = 0.6517 pounds)
