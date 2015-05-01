May 1 New British bank Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc said gross mortgage lending jumped 34 percent in the first quarter, winning 3.6 percent share in the UK mortgage market.

The Newcastle-based lender said it had started the second quarter with a strong mortgage pipeline, and continued to expect to achieve a net interest margin of up to 160 basis points for 2015.

Gross mortgage lending rose to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.46 billion), while net mortgage lending increased 82 percent during January-March to 664 million pounds.

Virgin Money's gross mortgage lending share is based on Bank of England data for January and February 2015 and the Council of Mortgage Lenders estimate for March 2015.

