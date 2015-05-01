* Q1 gross mortgage lending up 34 pct at 1.6 bln stg
* Sees strong Q2 mortgage pipeline
* Expects 2015 net interest margin of up to 160 bps
* Focused on growing organically - CEO
* March British consumer credit up by 1.24 bln stg - BoE
(Adds CEO comments, analyst comment, details; updates share
movement)
By Aashika Jain
May 1 British bank Virgin Money Holdings (UK)
Plc said gross mortgage lending jumped 34 percent in the
first quarter, helping it win a 3.6 percent share of the UK
mortgage market.
The bank, backed by founder Richard Branson and U.S.
financier Wilbur Ross, said it started the second quarter with a
strong mortgage pipeline and continued to expect net interest
margins of up to 160 basis points in 2015.
"We have reasonably been able to achieve a 3-3.5 percent
mortgage lending market share till date, which is at the top end
of our expectation outlined at the time of the float," Chief
Executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia, the first female CEO of a listed
British bank, told Reuters.
Gross mortgage lending rose to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.46
billion) while net mortgage lending increased 82 percent during
January-March to 664 million pounds.
Mortgage balances at March 31 were 22.6 billion pounds, up 3
percent from end-2014.
"We continue to be positive about growth prospects for the
franchise and the ability to meet its targets given the low
reliance on base rate rises to achieve NIM growth," Canaccord
Genuity said in a note.
The Newcastle-based lender's gross mortgage lending share is
based on Bank of England (BoE) data for January and February and
the Council of Mortgage Lenders estimate for March.
Lending to British consumers jumped in March by its biggest
amount since before the financial crisis and business borrowing
showed its strongest rise in at least four years, the BoE
said.
CONSOLIDATION HOPES
Virgin Money, which went public in November, has been
looking to challenge Britain's big lenders - Lloyds Banking
Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays
and HSBC Holdings.
Spanish bank Sabadell's offer for TSB Banking
Group, a rival to Virgin Money, has fuelled expectations
of consolidation among smaller banks as they strive to gain the
scale required to take on larger rivals.
OneSavings Bank Plc also said in March that it was
open to takeover offers and was hoping for more consolidation.
CEO Gadhia, however, declined to speculate on any possible
acquisitions.
"We don't have any particular imperative at this point in
time to look at anything other than strongly continuing to grow
organically," she told Reuters.
The FTSE-250 component's shares rose as much as 2.1 percent
to 402.3 pence on Friday morning.
($1 = 0.6517 pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)