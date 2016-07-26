July 26 Lender Virgin Money Holdings Plc said on Tuesday interest rates were expected to stay low for longer after Britain voted to leave the European Union, an outcome that could put pressure on banks' financial performance and net interest margins.

The British company said the "Brexit" vote had created significant uncertainty for the economy, heightening the potential risk of a slowdown in the housing market and a rise in unemployment.

"Executive focus is now on determining the appropriate short and medium-term strategy to protect capital and deliver appropriate returns in a weaker economic environment," the company said in a statement.

Virgin Money said it had not seen any change customer behaviour after the vote.