July 26 Lender Virgin Money Holdings Plc
said on Tuesday interest rates were expected to stay low for
longer after Britain voted to leave the European Union, an
outcome that could put pressure on banks' financial performance
and net interest margins.
The British company said the "Brexit" vote had created
significant uncertainty for the economy, heightening the
potential risk of a slowdown in the housing market and a rise in
unemployment.
"Executive focus is now on determining the appropriate short
and medium-term strategy to protect capital and deliver
appropriate returns in a weaker economic environment," the
company said in a statement.
Virgin Money said it had not seen any change customer
behaviour after the vote.
