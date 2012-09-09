LONDON, Sept 9 The British government is
preparing to nationalise Virgin Trains' West
Coast railway train operating franchise following its attempts
to delay the handover of the network to rival operator First
Group which won the franchise renewal bid, the Sunday
Times newspaper said.
Virgin's campaign for a judicial review of the government's
decision to award the franchise to First Group has delayed the
signing of the contract and could put back indefinitely the
handover, which is due to take place on Dec. 9.
Ministers are now preparing to transfer the service to
state-owned Directly Operated Railways, the paper said, quoting
the Department for Transport as saying it was "looking at our
responsibilities under section 30 of the Railways Act and it is
only prudent to increase our focus on contingency planning".
The Department for Transport declined to comment further.
Virgin Trains, a joint venture of entrepreneur Richard
Branson's Virgin Group and trains and buses operator
Stagecoach, could not be reached for comment.