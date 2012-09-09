LONDON, Sept 9 The British government is
preparing to nationalise Virgin Trains' West
Coast railway train operating franchise following its attempts
to delay a handover to rival operator First Group which
won the franchise renewal bid, the Sunday Times newspaper said.
Virgin's campaign for a judicial review of the government's
decision to award the franchise to First Group has delayed the
signing of the new contract and could put back indefinitely the
handover, which is due to take place on Dec. 9.
Ministers are now preparing to transfer the service to
state-owned Directly Operated Railways, the paper said, quoting
the Department for Transport as saying it was "looking at our
responsibilities under section 30 of the Railways Act and it is
only prudent to increase our focus on contingency planning".
The Department for Transport declined to comment further.
"We don't feel there's any need for a costly handover to
Directly Operated Railways," said a spokesman for Virgin Trains,
a joint venture of entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin Group
and trains and buses operator Stagecoach.
"Sir Richard has offered to do it (run the franchise) on a
non-profit basis (while the dispute is resolved)," he added.